Police search for missing 16-year-old Brazil girl

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Your help is needed finding a missing teenage girl from Clay County.
Police need help finding 16-year-old Karrigian Saums of Brazil.
She was reported missing during the overnight hours of October, 29th.
Karrigian is described as being 5 foot 1, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair.
Police say she was last seen at the Brazil Walmart, and may now be in the Indianapolis area.
Authorities have reason to believe she is with a 16-year-old white or Hispanic male who goes by the name of Alex.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
