Police say gunshots were exchanged at Sullivan Days Inn, autopsy scheduled for Thursday

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 5:40 PM
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 11:42 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway after a situation involving gunshots at a Sullivan County hotel.

It started just before 1:30 on Wednesday afternoon when police received a phone call about an unruly person at the Days Inn hotel on U.S. 41.

The staff of the hotel told police the person was making 'alarming statements.'

When police went to her room, she reportedly locked the door and refused to answer.

That is when officers went to get a master key to the room.

When police entered the room, they said they found the woman inside armed.

Police say they backed out of the room and called for back-up. Officials say they were also able to get a warrant issued through the Circuit Court of Sullivan County for Intimidation.

The Indiana State Police Emergency Response Team, or ERT, responded to the scene.

At that time, police say they evacuated the guests of the hotel.

Police said they tried to negotiate with her, but she failed to leave the room.

Around 5:30, ERT made entry into the hotel room.

Police say she pointed a gun at the officers resulting in a gunshot exchange.

In an interview, police would not confirm if the woman fired a shot at officers.

Police say her autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Police are not releasing the suspect's name until her family is notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

