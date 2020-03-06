Clear

Police make arrest for robbery at a liquor store in Jasonville

Police in Jasonville have arrested a man in connection to a robbery at a liquor store.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 12:41 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

The robbery happened on Thursday night around 10:00 at the Jasonville Liquor Store.

The robbery happened on Thursday night around 10:00 at the Jasonville Liquor Store.

Police arrested 34-year-old Kenneth Wade, charging him with the robbery.

The Jasonville Police Department says the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information - call police at 812-665-2694 or Crime Stoppers at 812-847-5463.

