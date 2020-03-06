Police make arrest for robbery at a liquor store in Jasonville

JASONVILLE, Ind, (WTHI) - Police in Jasonville have arrested a man in connection to a robbery at a liquor store.
The robbery happened on Thursday night around 10:00 at the Jasonville Liquor Store.
Police arrested 34-year-old Kenneth Wade, charging him with the robbery.
The Jasonville Police Department says the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information - call police at 812-665-2694 or Crime Stoppers at 812-847-5463.
