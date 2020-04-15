Police investigate stabbing at Vigo County group home - one arrested

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at a group home near Cobblestone Crossings in southern Vigo County.
It happened Tuesday night.
According to police, a resident of the group home, identified as Aaron Lake stabbed one of the workers in the abdomen.
The victim was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery.
Lake was arrested on the scene. He was charged with aggravated battery and battery committed with a deadly weapon.
The case remains under investigation.
