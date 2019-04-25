Police in Sullivan County search for man accused of using stolen credit cards

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police need your help tracking down a man in Sullivan County.

That is after he was accused of using stolen credit cards.

Police say a man reported missing wallet from the Carlisle Plaza.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office shared photos of a man they say was using the stolen cards to buy snacks and cigarettes.

The stolen cards were used to make several purchases throughout the night.

If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.