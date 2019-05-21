Police in Parke County investigate crash, at least one injury reported

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Parke County responded to an accident with injury.
It happened on Tuesday morning at State Road 236 and 59 in the eastern part of the county.
That is just south of Waveland.
Details surrounding the crash remain unclear this time, but Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Matt Ames says all of the roads in the area have reopened.
We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
