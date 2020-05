GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Greene County are searching for. missing underage girl.

Jailey Brooke Elliot was reported as a 'missing runaway juvenile' on May, 18 in eastern Greene County.

She goes by the name Brooke.

She is described as 5'3 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you know where she is contact the Greene County Sheriff's Office at 812-384-4411 option 1.