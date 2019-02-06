Police in Greene County search for missing 17-year-old

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Greene County need your help finding a runaway 17-year-old boy.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for Chaise Smith.

Smith was living in an Indianapolis juvenile facility, which he fled from.

He was last seen on the afternoon of February 1st at 1404 South State Street in Indianapolis.

He is described as 5'9 or 5'10 weighing 185 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on Smith's location, you are asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff's Office or your local police.