Police identify driver killed in Monday night crash on 13th Street

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a Monday night crash in Terre Haute.

It happened around 11:00 at Orchard Street and 13th.

28-year-old Kem Poke was killed in the crash.

Police say an officer was driving south on 13th near Crawford when he saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed heading north on 13th.

The officer turned on his lights and sirens in an attempt to stop Poke.

Police say by the time the officer caught up with Poke, he crashed the car, flipping it.

He was ejected from the car.

Poke was ejected and taken to the hospital where he died.