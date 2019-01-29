TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a Monday night crash in Terre Haute.
It happened around 11:00 at Orchard Street and 13th.
28-year-old Kem Poke was killed in the crash.
Police say an officer was driving south on 13th near Crawford when he saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed heading north on 13th.
The officer turned on his lights and sirens in an attempt to stop Poke.
Police say by the time the officer caught up with Poke, he crashed the car, flipping it.
He was ejected from the car.
Poke was ejected and taken to the hospital where he died.
Related Content
- Police identify driver killed in Monday night crash on 13th Street
- North 13th Street fire from Monday night ruled accidental
- Part of 13th Street to be closed for tree removal
- 13th and Orchard Street fire caused by smoking material
- Driver ejected during short pursuit near 13th and Wabash
- Craft bazaar celebrates 13th year
- Police: pedestrian killed after running into street
- Police identify the victim of Friday night fatal crash on I-70
- Police identify victim of Halloween night fatal crash in Terre Haute
- Police identify victim of Sunday night accident involving pedestrian
Scroll for more content...