Plans move forward to place new convention center in downtown Terre Haute

We now know where the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board wants to locate a new convention center.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 3:15 PM
Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 4:07 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

The board has been looking for a home for the project since the initial idea with Indiana State University fell through.

The site will be near 8th Street and Wabash Avenue, stretching from 9th Street to the east and Cherry Street to the north.

NEWS 10 LEARNS THE PROPOSED LOCATION OF A NEW TERRE HAUTE CONVENTION CENTER

The board will get two appraisals for some of the land it will need for the convention center.

The rest of the land will be donated by Greg Gibson.

News 10 asked Gibson what it means to be in the position to make this kind of donation in Terre Haute.

"I've been thinking about making that donation for a while now, and we're doing some site investigation to make sure the site would work. I think this project is so important to the community...to downtown Terre Haute," Gibson said.

VIGO COUNTY CIB RESOLUTION 

A hotel will also be built, and be a combination of a renovation of the state office building and new construction.

Gibson said he will partner with Dora Brothers Hotels again, as he did with the Hilton Garden Inn and Candlewood Suites.

To make the convention center happen, the board will ask the city to vacate 8th Street between Wabash and Cherry Streets.

