TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One person is in critical condition after being hit by a car.
It happened Wednesday night near 3rd and Hulman Streets in Terre Haute.
Police say the driver was traveling on 3rd Street when they hit a person that was crossing.
Witnesses told our crew they saw a man laying on the ground while a woman stood over him screaming.
The victim was transported to an area hospital.
No name is being released at this time.
Related Content
- Person in critical condition after Wednesday night car/pedestrian accident
- One person injured in car/pedestrian crash
- Police identify victim of Sunday night accident involving pedestrian
- Name released in fatal car versus pedestrian accident
- Accident critically injures Brazil cemetery worker
- One injured after car hits pedestrian
- Emergency crews respond to a reported accident involving car and a pedestrian at 3rd and Hulman
- Bicyclist still in critical condition after being hit by a car on Sunday morning
- One injured after accident involving pedestrian in Terre Haute
- Teen killed in Friday night accident
Scroll for more content...