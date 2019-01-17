Person in critical condition after Wednesday night car/pedestrian accident

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One person is in critical condition after being hit by a car.

It happened Wednesday night near 3rd and Hulman Streets in Terre Haute.

Police say the driver was traveling on 3rd Street when they hit a person that was crossing.

Witnesses told our crew they saw a man laying on the ground while a woman stood over him screaming.

The victim was transported to an area hospital.

No name is being released at this time.