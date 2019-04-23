Pedestrian seriously injured in Greene County hit and run, police search for suspect

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Greene County need your help finding a suspect in a hit and run investigation that left a pedestrian seriously injured.
It happened on Tuesday morning on State Road 59 near County Road 250 N.
The Greene County Sheriff's Office says the victim was hit by a 2016 or 2017 Jeep Cherokee.
The Jeep was damaged on the passenger side mirror.
Police say the victim had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
If you have any infomration, call the Green County Sheriff's Office at 812-384-4411.
