One person killed in weekend ATV crash

FLAT ROCK, Ill. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a weekend four-wheeler accident.
The Crawford County coroner told News 10 it happened Saturday in rural Flat Rock, Illinois.
That's about 11 miles southeast of Robinson.
The coroner told us 47-year-old Thaddeus Reavill died in the accident.
