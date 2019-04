One person hurt after Thursday night crash in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt in a Thursday night crash.

It happened around 7:00 near Barton Avenue and Crawford Streets in Terre Haute.

One car somehow collided with a tree.

At this time, we are still working to gather more infomration on what led to the crash.

Terre Haute Police told us one person was taken to an area hospital.

They say that person is in stable condition.