Police identify victim of Halloween night fatal crash in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are still working to piece together what happened in a deadly Halloween night crash in Terre Haute.
It happened around 9:30.
Police say a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on 3rd Street.
That's when it hit another vehicle near 3rd and Franklin Streets.
The driver of the first vehicle was killed, leaving the passenger in critical condition.
The driver was identified as 42-year-old Rocky Caddell of Bloomfield, Indiana.
Police say he died at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the 2nd vehicle wasn't injured.
Names are still not being released at this time.
A crash reconstruction team was brought in to investigate.
It's not clear if drugs or alcohol were involved.
