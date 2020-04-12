Clear

One hospitalized in Sunday morning shooting in Brazil

It happened near State Road 340 and 500 West.

Posted: Apr 12, 2020 9:54 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following developing news after a Sunday morning shooting in Brazil.

It happened near State Road 340 and 500 West.

We spoke with officers at the scene. They say the shooting happened inside of the home. Three people were inside at the time.

One was shot and taken to the hospital.

Police are calling this a domestic situation.

