One dead after Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An early morning crash left one person dead.

It happened on State Road 59 in northern Clay County around 5:30 Friday morning.

Deputies say a southbound car tried to illegally pass a semi and another car on a double yellow line.

While doing that, the driver crashed into a 15 passenger van, head on.

Police say the driver's car caught fire.

The driver was killed.

No other information has been released by authorities.

