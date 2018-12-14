One dead after Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An early morning crash left one person dead.
It happened on State Road 59 in northern Clay County around 5:30 Friday morning.
Deputies say a southbound car tried to illegally pass a semi and another car on a double yellow line.
While doing that, the driver crashed into a 15 passenger van, head on.
Police say the driver's car caught fire.
The driver was killed.
No other information has been released by authorities.
We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
