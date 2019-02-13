Clear

'Oh deer.' What's next after a wild dine and dash at Taco Casita?

That is where a deer jumped through one of the windows, ran around the kitchen and dining room area...jumped back out and across 3rd Street.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A restaurant in Terre Haute has a mess to deal with after a deer crashed through its window.

It's a bizarre story that has had you at home talking.

The scene was Taco Casita on South 3rd Street in Terre Haute.

News 10's Sarah Lehman took a walk through the restaurant to check out the damage for herself, and to see what has already been fixed.

The windows have already been fixed...but that's just one step to get them back up and running.

Taco Casita spent Monday cleaning and fixing the mess the deer made.

Workers were sweeping up the glass, cleaning the carpets, and sanitizing everything.

Store manager Jennifer Lopez said they couldn't believe it when they got the news that a deer had broken into the restaurant.

"I was told on the phone that a deer was in the window, so I was like no...that can't be right. When I got here, year, there definitely was and it definitely made a mess," Lopez said.

Luckily, no one was in the restaurant at the time of the wild break-in.

Now, believe it or not...after the deer dine and dash, Lopez says the local favorite will reopen on Tuesday with normal business hours.

