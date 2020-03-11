New tavern opens on 25th Street in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business is opening its doors in Terre Haute.

25th Street Tavern held a soft opening earlier this week. As the name says - you'll find it on the corner of 1st Avenue and 25th Street.

It's locally owned and operated.

The building used to be known as the Whiskey Barrel Tavern.

Owners say they've updated the building and are excited for people to see what they have to offer.

"We really re-did it. Head to toe completely redone. We wanted to clean up the neighborhood a little bit. This bar does have a lot of history so we're really interested in revitalizing that history," Owner Gretchen Bonine said.

They plan on holding an official opening in April.