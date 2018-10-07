New program, similar to yoga, offered in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An ancient healing system is now being offered in Terre Haute.
Ananda Wellness offers ayurvedic lifestyle consultations.
It's similar to yoga.
It impacts your mind and your body.
The practice uses oils and herbs to calm anxieties and prevent diseases.
You can give it a try on Sunday.
The is a special 'soul hour' event starting at 5:00 p.m.
It happens at Common Ground Crossfit and Yoga in Terre Haute.
To learn more, click here.
