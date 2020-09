TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business just opened in Terre Haute...and it will help you get your sugar fix!

Cotton Chaos Gourmet Cotton Candy has been in business for about a week.

The idea of a cotton candy business came to the owner as she was scrolling through TikTok.

They offer pickup, delivery, and online services.

The business has many different kinds of cotton candy.

Owner Tiffany Clark told us she is thankful for the community support.

Click here to learn more, or place an online order.