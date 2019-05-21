New Terre Haute restaurant set to open next week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You will have the chance to grab free tea for a year...if you are one of the first ones in line for a new Terre Haute restaurant's grand opening.

McAlister's Deli in Terre Haute is set to host a grand opening on May 28 at 10:30 a.m.

It is located on U.S. 41 across from the Vigo County Fairgrounds.

The first 83 customers in line, at or before 10:30 will snag a punch card good for one free tea per week for a year.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett will be on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

