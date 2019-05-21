TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You will have the chance to grab free tea for a year...if you are one of the first ones in line for a new Terre Haute restaurant's grand opening.
McAlister's Deli in Terre Haute is set to host a grand opening on May 28 at 10:30 a.m.
It is located on U.S. 41 across from the Vigo County Fairgrounds.
The first 83 customers in line, at or before 10:30 will snag a punch card good for one free tea per week for a year.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett will be on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Learn more about McAlister's here.
Related Content
- New Terre Haute restaurant set to open next week
- New restaurant opens in downtown Terre Haute
- Refugee family opens restaurant in Terre Haute
- New restaurant open for business in downtown Terre Haute
- New sub restaurant confirms plans to open in Terre Haute
- New wing restaurant set to open soon on Terre Haute's north side
- New sports complex set to open in Terre Haute
- New memory care services set to open in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute Quarter Midget track set to open Saturday
- Terre Haute movie premiere set for April
Scroll for more content...