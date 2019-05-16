New Terre Haute book talks about the city's dark past

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new book will help you take a step back into Terre Haute's history.
News 10 stopped by Westminster Village on Wednesday,
That's where we found Tim Crumrin, the author of Wicked Terre Haute, a History of Vice in a Sin City.
The book highlights Terre Haute's notorious past.
It is a past that includes dozens of brothers and gangsters.
