TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Helping children in need is a year-round mission.
It's especially important as we head into the colder months.
That's why the Noon Optimist Club in Terre Haute held an annual event.
It's called the 'Clothe a Child Drive.'
The club collected donations and held an auction.
The money will be used to buy new clothes for children in Terre Haute.
"This is my first time with the club working this auction. To watch the guys give it their time, their talent, also their wives," Ed Utterback said.
The money collected will help around 1,000 Terre Haute children.
Related Content
- Nearly 1,000 children will receive help thanks to Clothe a Child Drive
- Clothe-a-Child auction raises $37,000 to help area children
- 116 children receiving better child care
- Sullivan County Humane Society receives $1,000 grant
- 20/20 vision: Will Center receives $1,000 grant
- Annual Clothe-a-Child auction this Tuesday at the VFW
- 1,000 Meals a Day Food Drive ready to kick off
- Children's insurance program receives only patchwork funding
- Clothe a Child Auction raises thousands of dollars for local kids
- Care With a Bear drive brings in over 1,000 stuffed animals for kids in need
Scroll for more content...