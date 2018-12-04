Nearly 1,000 children will receive help thanks to Clothe a Child Drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Helping children in need is a year-round mission.

It's especially important as we head into the colder months.

That's why the Noon Optimist Club in Terre Haute held an annual event.

It's called the 'Clothe a Child Drive.'

The club collected donations and held an auction.

The money will be used to buy new clothes for children in Terre Haute.

"This is my first time with the club working this auction. To watch the guys give it their time, their talent, also their wives," Ed Utterback said.

The money collected will help around 1,000 Terre Haute children.