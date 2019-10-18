National Drug Take Back Day set for October 26

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's part of a nationwide effort to clean up the streets by simply cleaning out our cabinets.
National Drug Take Back Day happens on October 26.
Multiple law enforcement agencies will collect your unwanted or unused drugs.
You can simply bring them to a drop off location.
Organizers say last year, they picked up 2,500 pounds of medication.
This year's event will be at the Meadows Shopping Center from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
