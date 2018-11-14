Clear
Multiple people hurt in Daviess County crash, weather to blame

Multiple people were hurt after a Wednesday night crash in Daviess County.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 11:24 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Multiple people were hurt after a Wednesday night crash in Daviess County.

It happened on I-69.

According to the Washington Township Fire Department Facebook page, 'several' patients were taken by ambulance with unknown injuries.

Officials say weather conditions were to blame for the crash.

