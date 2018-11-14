DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Multiple people were hurt after a Wednesday night crash in Daviess County.
It happened on I-69.
According to the Washington Township Fire Department Facebook page, 'several' patients were taken by ambulance with unknown injuries.
Officials say weather conditions were to blame for the crash.
Related Content
- Multiple people hurt in Daviess County crash, weather to blame
- Daviess County still mourning lives lost in multiple fatal accidents
- Fire destroys Daviess county business
- Daviess county honors the fallen
- Three people hurt in southern Vigo County crash
- Daviess County man charged with dealing meth
- Power restored in Daviess and Martin counties
- Two hurt in Putnam County crash
- Police: two people hurt after truck crashes into motorcycle
- Several people hurt after car crashes into Brazil restaurant
Scroll for more content...