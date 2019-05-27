Monday starts the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer

In this evening's safety alert today marks the start of the so-called "100 deadliest days of Summer."

It's the period of time between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The average number of deadly teen-driver crashes increases by 15%, compared to the rest of the year according to AAA research. The group says teen crashes spike during the summer because teens are out of school.

Indiana State Police say there are some precautions you can take.

Make sure you are well rested before taking off.

Get a maintenance check on your vehicle before a long trip.

No matter your age remember to avoid distractions and stay focused on the road.

Make sure you have your hands on the wheel and you're looking through the windshield.

These tips could save your life and the lives of people around you.

People are depending on you to operate your vehicle as safely as possible.

Also remember, it's construction season in the area. Be ready for road work as you're planning a trip.

If you see a driver that may be impaired you should call police immediately.