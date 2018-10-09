Missing journalist a graduate of Indiana State University

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A missing journalist at the center of an international story has ties to Terre Haute.

Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, went to Indiana State University.

He disappeared while visiting the Saudi consulate in Turkey.

Turkish officials believe he was killed in the compound, but Saudis say he left the building unharmed.

Khashoggi received a business degree from ISU in 1983.

News 10 reached out to ISU for a statement, they said:

"Indiana State University officials’ thoughts are with the family and colleagues of missing journalist and alumnus Jamal Khashoggi during this difficult time. Khashoggi was an undergraduate student at Indiana State, 1977-1982, and was conferred a degree in business administration on May 7, 1983."