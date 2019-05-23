Michigan sheriff talks to Vigo County leaders about cutting costs on a new jail

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County leaders are learning about ways they can lower the jail costs while fighting overcrowding issues.

We've told you before that county leaders have reached out to a Michigan sheriff for his perspective.

Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel came to Terre Haute to present his thoughts for a lower cost jail in the county.

He talked about the ways the county can spend millions of dollars less than what is expected for the current project.

Saginaw County recently built a new facility.

Vigo County leaders say there are major differences in theirs.

"I got some good things from it. It was very interesting. I have the plans of theirs right here, I have had the drawings for over a week. The comparisons...you can see the difference that we're planning ahead, that they may be sorry because they are landlocked," Commissioner Brad Anderson said.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said he will follow up on Thursday's meeting.

The next step for the Vigo County Jail is for Terre Haute city leaders to rezone the property.