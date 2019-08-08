McMullen shares his plans as Knox County Interim 911 Director

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Rob McMullen started as the Knox County interim 911 director on Tuesday.
He said his agreement with commissioners is to remain in the position until a long-term director has been appointed.
“They’ve got a lot of great, hard-working folks in there 911 center,” McMullen said. “We’re just going to work on bringing them back up into the future.”
He plans on working with a company called RapidSOS, which will help dispatchers identify exactly where a call is coming from. He described the technology as using similar location tracking as the Uber app.
LINK | DISMISSED VIGO COUNTY 911 DIRECTOR HIRED AS KNOX COUNTY INTERIM E 911 DIRECTOR
News 10 talked with the President of the Knox County Commissioners, Kellie Streeter, on Wednesday. Streeter said there was an executive decision to find a new director. She said it’s in an effort to take county dispatch in a new, more efficient direction.
