McMullen shares his plans as Knox County Interim 911 Director

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Rob McMullen started as the Knox County interim 911 director on Tuesday.

He said his agreement with commissioners is to remain in the position until a long-term director has been appointed.

“They’ve got a lot of great, hard-working folks in there 911 center,” McMullen said. “We’re just going to work on bringing them back up into the future.”

He plans on working with a company called RapidSOS, which will help dispatchers identify exactly where a call is coming from. He described the technology as using similar location tracking as the Uber app.

News 10 talked with the President of the Knox County Commissioners, Kellie Streeter, on Wednesday. Streeter said there was an executive decision to find a new director. She said it’s in an effort to take county dispatch in a new, more efficient direction.