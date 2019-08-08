Clear
McMullen shares his plans as Knox County Interim 911 Director

Rob McMullen said he is looking forward to leading Knox County towards being one of the best 911 centers in southern Indiana.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 10:17 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Rob McMullen started as the Knox County interim 911 director on Tuesday.

He said his agreement with commissioners is to remain in the position until a long-term director has been appointed.

“They’ve got a lot of great, hard-working folks in there 911 center,” McMullen said. “We’re just going to work on bringing them back up into the future.”

He plans on working with a company called RapidSOS, which will help dispatchers identify exactly where a call is coming from. He described the technology as using similar location tracking as the Uber app.

LINK | DISMISSED VIGO COUNTY 911 DIRECTOR HIRED AS KNOX COUNTY INTERIM E 911 DIRECTOR 

News 10 talked with the President of the Knox County Commissioners, Kellie Streeter, on Wednesday. Streeter said there was an executive decision to find a new director. She said it’s in an effort to take county dispatch in a new, more efficient direction.

