McGruff the Crime Dog makes a stop at a local elementary school

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of Sullivan County students got the chance to meet a celebrity.
McGruff the Crime Dog made a stop at Farmersburg Elementary School on Thursday morning.
The famous K9 was joined Sullivan County's sheriff and some of his deputies.
The deputies want children to know and trust the police.
