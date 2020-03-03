“Material stuff can be replaced but they couldn’t.” Rosedale man saves his 4 children from house fire

ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - An act of heroism has emerged from a story News 10 reported late Sunday evening.

The fire happened Sunday evening at 149 South Elm Street in Rosedale, Indiana. It’s right on the Vigo and Parke County line.

Nathan Bedwell, the owner of the home, was at home with his one-year-old triplets and three-year-old. He came to News 10’s station Tuesday afternoon to tell his story about what happened.

Bedwell says it happened between 8 PM and 9 PM at night on Sunday. His one-year-old triplets were asleep, and he had just put his three-year-old to bed.

He says he couldn’t hear the smoke alarm due to his son’s fan - but smelled smoke.

“When I got up and looked down the hallway, the kitchen and everything was already up in flames,” Bedwell recalled, “It was about the fastest minute of my life”

Bedwell says he didn’t hesitate and immediately grabbed his children as flames took over the hallways.

“In one minute, you have what feels like hours to sit there and decide what’s going to happen,” Bedwell said, “I knew coming out of there that if the fire was already too far up that they [his children] were going to have to go through the window and the possibility of me not getting out was there—which was fine as long as they got out.”

Just in time, Bedwell and his children escaped the home to safety. His house now has turned into rubble, but the father of four says the material things inside were the last thing on his mind.

“I’ve heard so many people call me a hero. I’m a parent and any other parent who would go through this would do the same thing. You don’t worry about yourself. You don’t worry about anything else except getting your kids out,” Bedwell described, “You see it on the news and stuff but you never expect it to happen to you. Material stuff can be replaced but they couldn’t.”

Now that he and his children are safe, Bedwell says other things are taking priority, and the community is stepping up. His mother started a GoFundMe on Facebook with a goal of $700 just to replace the children’s cribs. Just a couple of days later, it’s up over $10,000. Bedwell says the support of the community has been overwhelming.

“You hear so much bad in the world and you start to wonder how much good is left,” he concluded, “Things like this happen and it’s unexpected but people that I don’t even know have helped donate clothes and money. It’s just incredible.”

Bedwell says there is no way he can possibly thank everybody for their generosity. All of his children are healthy and doing fine.

