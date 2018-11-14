Martin County man killed in crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man has died after a car accident in Martin County.
It happened on Tuesday on U.S. 50.
Police say 78-year-old Leonard Bex left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Bex was killed in the crash.
U.S. 50 was closed for about two hours while crews cleaned up the scene.
