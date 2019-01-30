Woman charged for Loogootee puppy mill faces 11 animal cruelty charges, all misdemeanors

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details after a recent raid on a reported puppy mill.

Last week, Martin County deputies raided what they call a massive puppy mill in Loogootee, Indiana

An estimated 80 dogs, along with horses and donkeys were rescued from the property.

In connection to that rescue, the Martin County Humane Society had to close its doors due to a Parvo outbreak.

Court documents show 73-year-old Julia Arney is now facing 11 counts of cruelty to animals, all misdemeanor charges.

The facility will reopen on Wednesday evening, but only on a limited basis.

Until 7:00, people wanting to sign their puts up for the spay-neuter clinic can come to the shelter.

Also, those that have an appointment to meet a specific dog or cat may keep their session.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the shelter at 812-295-5900, or click here for their Facebook page.