Maple Sugarin' Days kicks off Sunday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the chance to check out a sweet adventure in the woods this weekend.

On Sunday, Maple Sugarin' Days will get underway at Prairie Creek Park in Vigo County.

There, you can check out a scavenger hunt.

You'll get to follow clues along the trails, and even learn a little bit about how maple syrup is produced.

Families that complete all the scavengar hunt challenges will be entered into a raffle for a free quart of maple syrup and other prizes.

"Come out and find things on the trails. Learn about our operations. Hopefully if the weather cooperates, we'll be really close to coming up with one of our last cooks of the season. We hope to make syrup for the last time this year," said Adam Grossman, Superintendent of the Vigo County Parks.

The event is free.

It's happening from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.