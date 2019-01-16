Man convicted in connection to Matt Luecking murder in court for probation violation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man convicted in connection to a high profile murder case is back in court for violating his probation.

Benjamin Selig of Rockville failed to report to an appointment back in October.

After that, authorities say Selig tried using a makeshift 'urinator' to pass a drug screen.

According to court documents, Selig was referred to substance abuse counseling.

Records show that he never showed up for the appointment.

An arrest warrant was issued.

Last July, Selig pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal.

This is in connection to the murder of radio personality Matt Luecking.

Don and Kathleen Featherstone, along with John Collins are in prison serving time for murder convictions.