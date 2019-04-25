Make a donation, get a free pretzel and help a great cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all pretzel lovers!

Ben's Soft Pretzels is giving away free jumbo pretzels on Friday with a donation of at least $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes.

The donations go to those who live with traumatic injuries so their families can get the support they need.

As you can imagine, the store inside Meijer sold several pretzels last year.

They hope to top the donation dollar amount this year.

"I'm excited, I'm glad to be a part of it. It's for a great cause like I said, it helps all the fallen heroes, and their families, ya know, for the soldiers that were injured. So I believe it's a good cause and I'm really excited to be a part of it," Haley Hendricksn, store manager for Ben's said.

Their location inside of the south Walmart will also take part.