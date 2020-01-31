Love roses? How about bacon? Here's a (local) Valentine's Day idea

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people give roses and candy for Valentine's Day...but how about bacon roses!

Red Room Cakery and Little Bear Coffee Company are teaming up for the unique treat.

You can pick up a single rose, a half dozen, or even go for the full dozen. Both locations will have them on sale on February 13 and 14.

If you needed even more of a reason to snag some, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Terre Haute Humane Society.

Learn more about prices here!