Local state rep wants to add sports gambling in Indiana

State Representative Alan Morrison said gaming will be one of the big topics of this upcoming legislative session.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 7:59 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - State Representative Alan Morrison said gaming will be one of the big topics of this upcoming legislative session.

Morrison will have a bill of his own up for consideration.

Morrison's bill will look to put regulations on sports gaming in Indiana.

He and Senator Jon Ford will have similar bills this session, and they worked on the same issue last year.

Morrison said if passed, his bill would allow the state's casinos to offer sports gaming.

His bill also includes a provision to allow betting on mobile devices.

Morrison told us most states that allow sports wagering also allows betting on mobile devices.

He said it is crucial that Indiana do the same so the state's casinos can compete.

