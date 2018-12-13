Local police chief receives 'Quilt of Valor' for his military service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There was a very special award presentation on Thursday.

News 10's Susan Dinkel presented Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse with a Quilt of Valor.

The person behind the patriotic quilt spend one a half years making it and wants to remain anonymous.

That is why Susan was asked to present the quilt.

Plasse impacted this person's life and this was a way to thank him for his service to the country.

The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.

The first Quilt of Valor was awarded in 2003.

Since then, this movement to present quilts has spread across the nation.

More than 200,000 quilts have been awarded by volunteers in all 50 states.

"I was just doing what I signed up to do and I tried to do that to the best of my ability, and I learned a lot and met a lot of great people doing that. I'm happy with my service, I'm blessed with that, it's helped me become who I am today, but that's probably the most meaningful gift I have ever received," Plasse said.

He retired from the U.S. Army in November of 2017.

He retired as a Sergeant Major with 34 years of service.

