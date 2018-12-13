Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Plans move forward to bring Saturn Pet Care, and 200 jobs to Terre Haute Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Local police chief receives 'Quilt of Valor' for his military service

The person behind the patriotic quilt spend one a half years making it and wants to remain anonymous.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 5:23 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There was a very special award presentation on Thursday.

News 10's Susan Dinkel presented Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse with a Quilt of Valor.

The person behind the patriotic quilt spend one a half years making it and wants to remain anonymous.

That is why Susan was asked to present the quilt.

Plasse impacted this person's life and this was a way to thank him for his service to the country.

The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.

The first Quilt of Valor was awarded in 2003.

Since then, this movement to present quilts has spread across the nation.

More than 200,000 quilts have been awarded by volunteers in all 50 states.

"I was just doing what I signed up to do and I tried to do that to the best of my ability, and I learned a lot and met a lot of great people doing that. I'm happy with my service, I'm blessed with that, it's helped me become who I am today, but that's probably the most meaningful gift I have ever received," Plasse said.

He retired from the U.S. Army in November of 2017.

He retired as a Sergeant Major with 34 years of service.

To learn more about Quilts of Valor, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Grey sky and rain continuing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Off the Beaten Path: Burl Ives

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

The cardboard boat project

Image

Miracle on 7th Street check presentation

Image

Christmas food deliveries

Image

The Quilt of Valor for John Plasse

Image

House fires picking up in Vincennes

Image

New overpass project set to start in Terre Haute

Image

Gut Health is very important - Digestive Health Associates

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute