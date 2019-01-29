Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Local pizza drivers talk about being in the extreme cold

Extremely cold temperatures mean many people will be staying in the house for the next few days.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 10:20 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Extremely cold temperatures mean many people will be staying in the house for the next few days.

But for some, the job must go on.

That includes pizza delivery drivers.

Drivers at Pizza City in Terre Haute say they are expecting to be busy over the next few days.

A lot of people are expected to order in their dinner, so they don't have to face the cold.

Workers ask that you are patient with them when it comes to getting your order.

"I just hope that they understand that we have to have a little bit of extra time sometimes to deal with the bad conditions and stuff like that," driver Austin Darr said.

Darr told us drivers are wearing extra layers when they head out on deliveries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -15°
Robinson
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -7°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -15°
Rockville
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -15°
Casey
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -14°
Brazil
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -15°
Marshall
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -15°
WIND CHILL WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South Vermillion girls

Image

Cold weather causes Indiana State University to close campus for the first time since 2014

Image

THN Girls

Image

Ricks Rallies

Image

ISU Hoops

Image

Kevin explains the dangers wind chill temperatures

Image

Copper Bar renovations

Image

Classes canceled at ISU

Image

Local pizza drivers talk about being in the extreme cold

Image

Opioid workplace strategy

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies