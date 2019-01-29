Local pizza drivers talk about being in the extreme cold

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Extremely cold temperatures mean many people will be staying in the house for the next few days.

But for some, the job must go on.

That includes pizza delivery drivers.

Drivers at Pizza City in Terre Haute say they are expecting to be busy over the next few days.

A lot of people are expected to order in their dinner, so they don't have to face the cold.

Workers ask that you are patient with them when it comes to getting your order.

"I just hope that they understand that we have to have a little bit of extra time sometimes to deal with the bad conditions and stuff like that," driver Austin Darr said.

Darr told us drivers are wearing extra layers when they head out on deliveries.