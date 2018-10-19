ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Mental health and addiction issues impact many of our communities.
That's why one group is highlighting services you can use.
This weekend, Crawford County Life is hosting a Mental Health Awareness Day.
It's happening in Robinson.
The event will focus on the needs and services available in Crawford County.
There will be speakers, yoga classes, bounce houses, and a lot of information.
It happens at the Robinson High School on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Related Content
- Local group to host weekend Mental Health Awareness Day
- World Mental Health Day creates discussion
- Local clinic set to host a men's health day
- Gun ownership and mental health
- Local citizens take youth mental health first aid training
- May is Mental Health Awareness month, community invited to walk for cause
- Local medical group expands
- CANDLES hosts human trafficking awareness event
- Local groups host community dinner in West Terre Haute
- Local health group works to make sure adults stay healthy
Scroll for more content...