Local group to host weekend Mental Health Awareness Day

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Mental health and addiction issues impact many of our communities.

That's why one group is highlighting services you can use.

This weekend, Crawford County Life is hosting a Mental Health Awareness Day.

It's happening in Robinson.

The event will focus on the needs and services available in Crawford County.

There will be speakers, yoga classes, bounce houses, and a lot of information.

It happens at the Robinson High School on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.