Local group looks to show off the positive side of Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group hopes to make a difference in the community by spreading positivity.

Terre Haute Positive focuses on how they can make the city even better.

They also think positive things are already happening in the community.

On Thursday, they talked about the Main Street Initiative.

Organizers say its all about how you look at things.

"Every place has its issues. There's not going to be any place that you live that doesn't have some kind of things to be concerned about. But I think that have a lot of positive things. And one of the most positive things we have is just the people that are here and the people that are passionate," Sarah Trover said.

