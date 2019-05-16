Lawyers for Tanoos file appeal papers with Indiana Court of Appeals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Lawyers for a Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent have filed appeal papers with the Indiana Court of Appeals.

These papers ask the court to dismiss three counts of bribery filed against him.

A Marion County judge denied a previous motion to dismiss.

LINK | JUDGE GRANTS DANNY TANOOS THE ABILITY TO TAKE CASE TO THE COURT OF APPEALS

Tanoos is accused of accepting bribes in exchange for steering business to an Indianapolis business.

Lawyers for Tanoos say the Marion County prosecutor's office is applying Indiana's bribery statute too broadly.

They further claim any benefit Tanoos received was not in direct response to any specific act by the former superintendent.

Tanoos's lawyer also questioned whether this application in law should be allowed.

That's because of how it could impact the prosecution of other Indiana public officials.

The motion uses the example of Governor Eric Holcomb accepting plane rides with Spectacle Entertainment, and then signing the gaming bill that benefits that company.

The motion claims a "generalized bribery theory" could expose politicians, like Governor Holcomb, to prosecution for simply accepting gifts.

No hearing date has been set.