Knox County Health Department issues clarification for self-serve beverage stations and restaurants

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Health Department has a clarification to pass along.
The note concerns self serve beverage stations at gas stations and restaurants.
They will remain open. However, store employees have to hand out cups, lids, and straws.
Customers will not be allowed to touch those items.
