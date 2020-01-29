Kids with Vikes and Tykes in West Terre Haute ride their bikes to benefit children at St. Jude Children's Hospital

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students in West Terre Haute got a lesson on how to make a difference on Wednesday morning.

It was by helping kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Preschoolers with Vikes and Tykes hit the pedals on their bikes.

They rode their bikes throughout West Vigo Middle and High School for donations.

The money raised will help support families at St. Judes.

"We emphasize that you can help others regardless of your age or whether you're four or 14. So to see the high school and middle school students involved and them knowing why we're doing this, I can't really put it into words," Molly Stroud, with Vikes and Tykes said.

Organizers are still going through donations, but last year they raised more than $1,000.