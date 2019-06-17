Kids encouraged to make messes in 'Messy Science' summer camp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Messy Science kicks off this week.

It is a place where making a mess is encouraged.

Messy Science is a summer camp through the Terre Haute Children's Museum.

Color jars and exploding volcanos are some of the creations the kids are making.

Through the fun experiments, kids can take away the value of science and how it plays a part of the creations kids are making.

Messy Science also has a partnership with Indiana State University.

On Friday, campers will head to ISU's Chemistry Lab to watch experiments there.

