Kevin gets a checkup for men's health awareness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You've probably noticed, Kevin Orpurt has been sporting a beard.
That's because he is participating in No Shave November.
It's to help bring awareness to men's health.
On Monday, Kevin went to Regional Workplace Wellness Center to have his checkup.
He was given a general physical.
Kevin's test results will be back soon, and when they are...we will pass them along!
