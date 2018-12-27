Keeping house numbers visible for first responders

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay City Police Department posted on its Facebook page that crews depend on house numbers to locate you.

Officials say if you do not have house numbers located near your front door, it may slow them down.

"Sometimes it's that the numbers on them are too small, they are faded...or a lot of times the fancy lettering or numbers that we all think are really cool, but when it comes to finding these residences, we really need like a three to four inch lettering so it is very simple and easy to read," Clay City Police Chief Terry Skaggs said.

If you call 9-1-1, officials ask that you turn your lights on...and if possible, have someone stand in the front yard to signal them.