Jury reaches verdict in trial for man investigators say set fire to Vigo County Community Corrections building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The verdict is in for a man that police say set fire to the community corrections building in Terre Haute.

On Thursday a jury found Jason Morales guilty of one count of burglary and two counts of arson.

This all ties back to a fire Morales set at the community corrections building in June of 2018.

He represented himself in the case.

Morales has prior convictions for arson, reckless homicide, and sexual misconduct.